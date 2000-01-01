Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
GotBot
Kingdom Blackarachnia Review
WFC Kingdom Blackarachnia might be the single most mixed bag of good and bad I have ever had to try to tackle a review on. What I love, i love, what I don't, I REALLLYYY don't.

https://youtu.be/Nni14cqPYWA
