Yesterday, 07:33 PM   #21
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,044
Re: Walmart US Exclusives. Are they exclusives in Canada too?
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/aw/d/B07ZPL...?ie=UTF8&psc=1 ironhide and prowl.

https://www.amazon.ca/gp/aw/d/B087J4...?ie=UTF8&psc=1 coneheads.
Reply With Quote
Yesterday, 09:01 PM   #22
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,629
Re: Walmart US Exclusives. Are they exclusives in Canada too?
Quote:
Originally Posted by MapleMegatron View Post
Thats why I wrote that anyone who cant get them can get them from amazon japan instead.
I have no idea what this means. Order from Amazin Japan? Not sure how that'd work and can't imagine the shipping cost lol. Not something I know anything about, nor can I read Japanese, so what do I know lol?
Reply With Quote
Yesterday, 11:27 PM   #23
ssjgoku22
Cybertron
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,123
Re: Walmart US Exclusives. Are they exclusives in Canada too?
Quote:
Originally Posted by GotBot View Post
I have no idea what this means. Order from Amazin Japan? Not sure how that'd work and can't imagine the shipping cost lol. Not something I know anything about, nor can I read Japanese, so what do I know lol?
No, most of the website is in English. If you use the Amazon app, you can change your region to Japan and this allows you to buy figures from Japan.

You're right though, the mainline figures are actually more expensive to buy from Amazon Japan due to the shipping costs and import fees. Usually, you use AJ for Masterpiece figures since they usually sell those below cost.
Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 3 of 3 12 3

