Quote:
|
Originally Posted by GotBot
I have no idea what this means. Order from Amazin Japan? Not sure how that'd work and can't imagine the shipping cost lol. Not something I know anything about, nor can I read Japanese, so what do I know lol?
No, most of the website is in English. If you use the Amazon app, you can change your region to Japan and this allows you to buy figures from Japan.
You're right though, the mainline figures are actually more expensive to buy from Amazon Japan due to the shipping costs and import fees. Usually, you use AJ for Masterpiece figures since they usually sell those below cost.