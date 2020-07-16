|
Symbiote Studios Transformers Soundwave Plush: Pre-Order During Comic-Con@Home
Symbiote studios drops more Comic-Con@Home
shopping news as promised, with Soundwave joining their officially licensed 12″ plush doll + pin collection available for pre-order at 6PM Pacific
July 22nd on what is traditionally Preview Night. Check out photos of the plush and pin attached to this post, stay tuned for more Symbiote Studios and Comic-Con@Home updates as the event approaches, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
