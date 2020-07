MahtimusPrime09 FIRRIB Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 318

Transformers TCG Doubles Question Hey Cybertronians! Quick question.



I recently bought and opened a booster box of TCG wave 5 cards. While I got some nice cards, including the awesome Super Rare Roadbuster, I noticed that I pulled the exact same cards within the box. Is that normal? I collect hockey cards as well so I assumed like with hockey, you wonít get doubles within the box.



If this isnít normal could replacements be considered?



Thanks in advance for any input!



