MrFancypant5 Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: GTA Posts: 8

Wanted Combiners (Either CW or UW) Looking to buy any set of Combiners



I have Devastator, Superion, and Bruticus. Looking for any others. Defensor and Menasor are most wanted.



I prefer open as these will be played with by my son,



Also prefer G1 colors.