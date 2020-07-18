|
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #1 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Cove
, feast your optics upon the full color artwork attached to this post for the new G1 box-art based IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #1 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Cover.** Simon Furman returns! The beloved writer, accompanied by the equally accomplished Guido Guidi and John-Paul Bove, returns to tell a new tale in the original Transformers comic universe, hot off the heels of the successful Transformers 84 #0 one-shot! As the Cybertronian Civil War rages, Decepticon scientist Shockwave has encountered a new obstacle to the Decepticons victory and subjugation of the » Continue Reading.
