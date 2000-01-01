Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
07-17-2020, 08:34 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Didn't see a thread for smaller online retailers within Canada.
07-17-2020, 08:35 PM
#
2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Re: Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Japanese ER Micromasters (separate or as a lot)
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ter-wave-2-set
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...r-blast-master
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...rce-ground-hog
Selects Hubcap
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...bcap-exclusive
07-17-2020, 11:57 PM
#
3
TRUCKvsGUN
.
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 729
Re: Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Giving this thread a 5*. Good on you.
Yesterday, 09:48 AM
#
4
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,992
Re: Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Lets use 1 thread thanks.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80112
