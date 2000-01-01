Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Closed Thread
 
Thread Tools
Old 07-17-2020, 08:34 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Didn't see a thread for smaller online retailers within Canada.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline  
Old 07-17-2020, 08:35 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 244
Re: Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Japanese ER Micromasters (separate or as a lot)
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ter-wave-2-set

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...r-blast-master

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...rce-ground-hog

Selects Hubcap
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...bcap-exclusive
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
UsernamePrime is offline  
Old 07-17-2020, 11:57 PM   #3
TRUCKvsGUN
.
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 729
Re: Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Giving this thread a 5*. Good on you.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Contact me if you have for sale:
Transformers: The Ultimate Pop-Up Universe Book
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
MP-01 Matrix
POTP Onyx Prime
TRUCKvsGUN is offline  
Old Yesterday, 09:48 AM   #4
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,992
Re: Small Online Canadian Retailer TF Sightings
Lets use 1 thread thanks.
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=80112
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline  
Closed Thread

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers Dai Gander & Web Diver W-10 (GC-01) Dragon complete in box
Transformers
Transformer Masterpiece Takasa Tony,Lancia Stratos Turbo & Tracks cybertron
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Device Label series Jaguar Ravage USB Stick 2GB in box
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Sealed Complete In Box Headmaster Hardhead
Transformers
K1894602 SCOURGE MIB MINT IN BOX SEALED BUBBLE W DECALS G1 TRANSFORMERS ORIGINAL
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Snarl
Transformers
Takara Transformers Pepsi Twist Optimus Prime Complete MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.