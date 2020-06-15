|
IDW Media Holdings: Selling Subsidiary CTM Media Group to IDW Chairman Jonas
efforts to improve its financial position while focusing on publishing and entertainment. The sale price is $3.75 million plus potential additional payments to IDW contingent on the attainment of a performance metric by CTM or certain subsequent sales of CTM. The base sale price will be paid by the retirement of $3.75 million of the $5.0 million » Continue Reading.
