Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom

Hmmm...Really curious to see their BW lineup. I still collect the MP versions mind you but I would be curious are regular retail lower end versions may be like



For Kingdom there is a rumoured list that is both G1 and BW related figures. Off the top of my head here is what I think they mentioned on the Slag Podcast, again just what I remember and may not be accurate.



Core class (think legends/micromaster):. G1 Prime & Megs, Rattrap



Deluxe:. Bumblebee, Cheetor, Air Razor



Voyager: G1 Inferno, Optimus Primal, Dinobot



Leader: BW Megatron



