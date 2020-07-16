Quote:
Originally Posted by joshimus
Hmmm...Really curious to see their BW lineup. I still collect the MP versions mind you but I would be curious are regular retail lower end versions may be like
Some of the reporting out there has said it will be a mix of G1 and BW.
For Kingdom there is a rumoured list that is both G1 and BW related figures. Off the top of my head here is what I think they mentioned on the Slag Podcast, again just what I remember and may not be accurate.
Core class (think legends/micromaster):. G1 Prime & Megs, Rattrap
Deluxe:. Bumblebee, Cheetor, Air Razor
Voyager: G1 Inferno, Optimus Primal, Dinobot
Leader: BW Megatron
Again I don't think I remember all that properly but it gives an idea.