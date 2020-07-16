Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
07-17-2020, 12:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom


Via NXOnNetflix Twitter*we can share for your our first official confirmation of the title for the third part of War for Cybertron Trilogy cartoon: Kingdom The tweet confirms that the name was hinted via the Cybertronian writing found in each of the promotional character's images. The message also hints the return of the beasts to our franchise. This reveal matches our previous rumors and the leaked Kingdom poster we posted earlier. Ready for more Beast Wars? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!

The post War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
07-17-2020, 12:50 AM   #2
TriBlurr
Machine War
TriBlurr's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 218
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
Woot! Bring on the beasts!
07-17-2020, 05:54 AM   #3
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Autobotz24's Ebay Auctions
Autobotz24's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Georgetown, ON
Posts: 937
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
Finally, I can give my wallet a bit of a rest as I'm strictly G1
07-17-2020, 06:09 AM   #4
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 566
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
Excellent
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,629
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
NOW we can start to get excited. I'm so in on this.
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,464
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
Hmmm...Really curious to see their BW lineup. I still collect the MP versions mind you but I would be curious are regular retail lower end versions may be like
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,528
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
Quote:
Originally Posted by joshimus View Post
Hmmm...Really curious to see their BW lineup. I still collect the MP versions mind you but I would be curious are regular retail lower end versions may be like
Some of the reporting out there has said it will be a mix of G1 and BW.

For Kingdom there is a rumoured list that is both G1 and BW related figures. Off the top of my head here is what I think they mentioned on the Slag Podcast, again just what I remember and may not be accurate.

Core class (think legends/micromaster):. G1 Prime & Megs, Rattrap

Deluxe:. Bumblebee, Cheetor, Air Razor

Voyager: G1 Inferno, Optimus Primal, Dinobot

Leader: BW Megatron

Again I don't think I remember all that properly but it gives an idea.
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,464
Re: War For Cybertron Third Chapter Title Confirmed: Kingdom
Would be nice to get a new Airazor with MP Tigatron coming out. Also, I really hope not G1 Inferno but "For the Royalty" Inferno. Potentially it could be much much much better the Kenner Mega class original. Plus I would love a redo on some Predacons as well because MP BW Megatron is BADASS!!!...Also we've had like 3 G1 Infernos in like a 10 year span...but not giant Ant Inferno. Hell, I saw the Siege Inferno a couple of weeks ago in stores...or maybe it was PotP, either way, a BW version would be much more welcomed to me.
