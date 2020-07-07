|
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*LegoTFGuy*we have information of some new*Transformers R.E.D. Figures*found in Walmart system. The non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series, is growing even more with codes for*Optimus Prime Redeco, Knockout and Starscream figures. What characters could they be considering this is a multiverse collection? Your guess is as good as ours, but considering that we have a Transformers Prime Arcee on the way… Do we have a Transformers Prime Knockout in the horizon? Time will tell. Click on the bar and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
