Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,992

More Transformers R.E.D. Figures On The Way: Optimus Prime Redeco, Knockout & Starscr



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*LegoTFGuy*we have information of some new*Transformers R.E.D. Figures*found in Walmart system. The non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series, is growing even more with codes for*Optimus Prime Redeco, Knockout and Starscream figures. What characters could they be considering this is a multiverse collection? Your guess is as good as ours, but considering that we have a Transformers Prime Arcee on the way… Do we have a Transformers Prime Knockout in the horizon? Time will tell. Click on the bar and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*LegoTFGuy*we have information of some new*Transformers R.E.D. Figures*found in Walmart system. The non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series, is growing even more with codes for*Optimus Prime Redeco, Knockout and Starscream figures. What characters could they be considering this is a multiverse collection? Your guess is as good as ours, but considering that we have a Transformers Prime Arcee on the way… Do we have a Transformers Prime Knockout in the horizon? Time will tell. Click on the bar and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post More Transformers R.E.D. Figures On The Way: Optimus Prime Redeco, Knockout & Starscream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca