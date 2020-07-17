Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,992

ThreeZero War for Cybertron Siege DLX Optimus Prime Revealed!



ThreeZero have dropped a new reveal tonight for their next DLX figure – War for Cybertron Siege Optimus Prime! This is their first major shift from the Movieverse in the DLX scale. Only a teaser was shown, but he has a high level of detail, show accurate colors and toy based weapons included. The movie Prime was about 19 inches tall and retailed for around 200 US. No word on price or scale for this one yet. Stay tuned as more info drops!



