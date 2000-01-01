innermanchild Robot in Disguise Join Date: Oct 2014 Location: Montreal Posts: 520

TFCon road trip playlist



The trip down from Montreal to Mississauga is pretty much the only time I'm long enough in a car to listen to music. The drive down has become a yearly pilgrimage these last 5 years, but an equal part of the drive is the music we listen to.



Just wondering what others listen to on the drive down, might be a good way to learn about some music I'm not familiar with. No rules, so artist, genre, album, whatever you like. In no particular order here are some of mine:

Transformers 86 movie soundtrack (obviously)

Counting Crows

Queen

Pearl Jam

Motown music (Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5, etc.)

Elton John

Taylor Swift (I drive down with my wife, lol)

The Cybertronic Spree (would have been added to the rotation this year) Was sad to hear about the cancellation this year, but like everyone else said, it was the right decision.

