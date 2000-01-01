Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 07-17-2020, 02:09 PM   #1
innermanchild
Robot in Disguise
innermanchild's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 520
TFCon road trip playlist
Was sad to hear about the cancellation this year, but like everyone else said, it was the right decision.

The trip down from Montreal to Mississauga is pretty much the only time I'm long enough in a car to listen to music. The drive down has become a yearly pilgrimage these last 5 years, but an equal part of the drive is the music we listen to.

Just wondering what others listen to on the drive down, might be a good way to learn about some music I'm not familiar with. No rules, so artist, genre, album, whatever you like. In no particular order here are some of mine:
  • Transformers 86 movie soundtrack (obviously)
  • Counting Crows
  • Queen
  • Pearl Jam
  • Motown music (Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Jackson 5, etc.)
  • Elton John
  • Taylor Swift (I drive down with my wife, lol)
  • The Cybertronic Spree (would have been added to the rotation this year)
Old 07-17-2020, 02:23 PM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,289
Re: TFCon road trip playlist
The Three Degrees - When will I see you again
Old 07-17-2020, 04:06 PM   #3
MahtimusPrime09
FIRRIB
MahtimusPrime09's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal, Quebec
Posts: 318
Re: TFCon road trip playlist
-Probably the first movie score for me. The Allspark and Scorponok give me goosebumps every single time.
-Stones, Queen, Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac as well.
-80's rock
-Eminem for sure.
Old 07-17-2020, 04:36 PM   #4
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,412
Re: TFCon road trip playlist
Metallica (older)
Nightwish
Trivium
Iced Earth
Disturbed
Bullet For My Valentine
Unveil Raze
Pantera
Affiance
All That Remains
Breaking Benjamin
System Of A Down
Avenged Sevenfold
Killswitch Engage
Sevendust
In Flames
Phinehas
Tool
Times Of Grace (Killswitch Engage side project)
KoRn
Liam Espinosa

Sometimes I switch it up & throw in some Dance/Rap/Pop music or even some stand-up comedy.
Old 07-17-2020, 05:31 PM   #5
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,000
Re: TFCon road trip playlist
Eat it! By Weird Al Yankovic
Have some more chicken, Have some more pie! It doesn't matter, baked or fried. Just eat it! Eat it.....(Beat it tune by Michael Jackson)
