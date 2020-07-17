Hasbro just wrapped up their Fan First Friday live panel and we have a run down of all the awesome new Transformers revealed! Generation Selects Rotorstorm – New head revealed Crossovers Top Gun Shown Netflix Siege T-shirt Revealed Wave 2 Walmart Exclusive Netflix collection – Five new deluxe figures 1. Elita-1 – uses Earthrise Arcee mold as base, new chest and head 2. Wheeljack – Earthrise deluxe mold, extra weathering 3. Red Alert – Siege deluxe mold, extra weathering 4. Impactor – Siege deluxe mold, extra weathering 5. Bumblebee – Earthrise Cliffjumper mold, remolded, new head, VW Bug alternate mode » Continue Reading.
