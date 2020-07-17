|
Earthrise Exclusive Ironhide & Prowl and Dirge & Ramjet Two-Packs Revealed
With a mere hour until the Fan First Friday event on Hasbro’s website, we have some reveals ahead of time thanks to Planet Iacon on Facebook. Two rumored two-packs, both expected to be Amazon exclusives, have been shown and they’re both very exciting. First is Ironhide and Prowl with Ironhide apparently being an extensive retool of his Siege counterpart and Prowl is a retool of the upcoming Earthrise Deluxe Smokescreen figure. Second is Dirge & Ramjet both being retools of the Earthrise voyager Starscream mold. Will both of these two packs be revealed in the next hour? We’ll see shortly! » Continue Reading.
The post Earthrise Exclusive Ironhide & Prowl and Dirge & Ramjet Two-Packs Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca