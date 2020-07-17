|
Takara Tomy Earthrise ER-13 Sunstreaker Production Sample Images
Via the official*Takara Tomy Twitter
*we can share for you images of a production sample of the new*Transformers Earthrise ER-13 Sunstreaker. The images show*Sunstreaker*toy showing us a clear look at the robot mode and alt mode. A very nice addition to the Earthrise line. Sunstreaker is scheduled for release in Japan in December 2020. Keep in mind that this is still a production sample and changes may be done in the final product. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
