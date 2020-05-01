|
Symbiote Studios Transformers Optimus Prime Plush: Pre-Order During Comic-Con@Home
TFW2005 member Protoman alerts us to the first look at the incoming Optimus Prime 12″ plush doll by Symbiote Studios,
available for pre-order next week during Comic-Con@Home
. Transformers Optimus Prime plush is 12 inches tall and made with high quality soft minky fabric. Comes with enamel Transformers pin. Four more products to be shown. Check out photos of the plush and pin attached to this post, stay tuned for more
Symbiote Studios and Comic-Con@Home updates as the event approaches, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
