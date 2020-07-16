Darkroar Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Mississauga, ON Posts: 83

Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image I've slowed down a lot on buying figures. I just don't need a billion Optimus Primes and Megatrons. However, if this turns out to be true they may have found a way to drag me back into buying a fair number of figures for at least a while.



Although I grew up with G1, Beast Wars is my favourite version of Transformers.



The face in the background (Galvatron?) is different on each side of the light effect off the golden disk. The face on the right side has a straight helmet on top kind of like Beast Wars Megatron.