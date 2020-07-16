Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
07-16-2020, 09:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,992
Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image


Via TransFans Facebook*we have an image of what seems to be our first promotional image of the third part of the*War For Cybertron Trilogy. It would be named: Kingdom. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we find an official confirmation. It is a low quality image, show Optimus Prime in the center and some Beast Wars characters running with him and Galvatron in the background with even more Beast Wars characters. Could the be real or a very well done edit? Is it the return of the beasts? Your guess is as good as ours. &#187; Continue Reading.

07-16-2020, 10:12 AM
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,528
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
Yeah Slag Podcast talked about this a couple days ago. Sounds interesting, but not sure about the dino armour gimmick.

Hopefully we will see something soon.
07-16-2020, 10:19 AM
JonoPrime
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 566
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
Very cool if this ends up being true! Definitely dig the BW vibe ... Hopefully there will be a more solidified confirmation, outside of a somewhat tiny/grainy image.
07-16-2020, 10:40 AM
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,778
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
Not too interested in Beast Wars.

Unless the molds are excellent, otherwise money is saved.
07-16-2020, 12:32 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Alternator
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 946
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
Bring on the beasts!
07-16-2020, 01:42 PM
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Ultra Maverick's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,071
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
For me, this is the best TF news in awhile.

As much as I love the classic characters I am getting tired of seeing every line with a voyager or leader Optimus & Megatron. It's kind of refreshing to maybe not have them as the main focus of this line.
07-16-2020, 01:59 PM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,629
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
Cool, if its real.
07-16-2020, 07:56 PM
Darkroar
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Mississauga, ON
Posts: 83
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
I've slowed down a lot on buying figures. I just don't need a billion Optimus Primes and Megatrons. However, if this turns out to be true they may have found a way to drag me back into buying a fair number of figures for at least a while.

Although I grew up with G1, Beast Wars is my favourite version of Transformers.

The face in the background (Galvatron?) is different on each side of the light effect off the golden disk. The face on the right side has a straight helmet on top kind of like Beast Wars Megatron.
07-16-2020, 08:41 PM
theoneyouknowleast
Alternator
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 946
Re: Rumor ? Possible War For Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Promotional Image
Found this online.
