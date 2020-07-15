Site sponsor Entertainment Earth keeps the Jada Toys news
coming in hot, by opening pre-orders for the long-awaited $12.99 4″ G1 Transformers Optimus Prime
and Bumblebee
Metalfigs. Review all the photos and product description information attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Transform your collection with Optimus Prime as he joins the MetalFigs lineup. Based on his appearance from Transformers G1, this mighty Autobot leader stands 4-inches tall, features 3 points of articulation, light-up eyes, and comes with interchangeable accessories. Transform your collection with Bumblebee as he joins the MetalFigs lineup. Based on » Continue Reading.
