Jada Toys Metalfigs G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee: Pre-Orders Now Open


Site sponsor Entertainment Earth keeps the Jada Toys news coming in hot, by opening pre-orders for the long-awaited $12.99 4″ G1 Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Metalfigs. Review all the photos and product description information attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Transform your collection with Optimus Prime as he joins the MetalFigs lineup. Based on his appearance from Transformers G1, this mighty Autobot leader stands 4-inches tall, features 3 points of articulation, light-up eyes, and comes with interchangeable accessories. Transform your collection with Bumblebee as he joins the MetalFigs lineup. Based on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Metalfigs G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee: Pre-Orders Now Open appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



