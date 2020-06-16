Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
07-16-2020, 10:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio


Azure Sea Studio*have revealed our first images of their officially licensed*Bludgeon Statue for your viewing pleasure. Azure Sea Studio have previously showed YuYu Hakusho and Sun Wukong resin statues, and surprised us with a new officially licensed Optimus Prime statue. Now they bring us a new and stylized Bludgeon rendition that we are sure it will please your optics.*The design is highly stylized and bulky, showing a massive warrior. Bludgeon is standing over a big Dinobot head (Grimlock? Trypticon?) and ready to take out his sword. This statue will stand 72 cm tall and it seems an alternative &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



07-16-2020, 10:45 AM
xueyue2
Re: Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio
Good to see statue for characters other than Optimus Prime.
