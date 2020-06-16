|
Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio
Azure Sea Studio
*have revealed our first images of their officially licensed*Bludgeon Statue for your viewing pleasure. Azure Sea Studio have previously showed YuYu Hakusho and Sun Wukong resin statues, and surprised us with a new officially licensed Optimus Prime statue
. Now they bring us a new and stylized Bludgeon rendition that we are sure it will please your optics.*The design is highly stylized and bulky, showing a massive warrior. Bludgeon is standing over a big Dinobot head (Grimlock? Trypticon?) and ready to take out his sword. This statue will stand 72 cm tall and it seems an alternative » Continue Reading.
The post Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca