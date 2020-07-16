|
Mechanic Studios x Dr Wu MC-01 Mozart (The Last Knight Mohawk) Prototype
Third party company*Dr. Wu
have teamed with designer*Mechanic Studio
*to release their new*MC-01 Mozart (The Last Knight Mohawk).* This is a very small figure but very posable and detailed for its size. You can see how small it is since it looks in scale next to SS-51 Deluxe DOTM Soundwave in alt mode. Studio Series collectors may be interested in this figure to complete their The Last Knight characters display. Keep in mind that this is still an early prototype and changes may be done in the final product. We still have no information about price or release date, » Continue Reading.
