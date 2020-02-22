Updating reveals that we first brought to these pages during our coverage of Toy Fair New York 2020
, pre-orders are now open for the Good Smile Company’s Bumblebee Movie Nendoroid figures Bumblebee
and Optimus Prime
. Read on for more product details, check out the attached photos, then sound off on the 2005 boards! The young Autobot Bumblebee is now a Nendoroid! From the latest movie in the live-action Transformers movie series, “Bumblebee”, comes a Nendoroid of Bumblebee! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of situations, from everyday scenarios to combat scenes. Optional » Continue Reading.
