Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Zavvi Canceling European Orders For HasLab Victory Saber Set
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,396
Zavvi Canceling European Orders For HasLab Victory Saber Set


In a very unfortunately turn of events, European online retailer Zavvi has started to cancel European orders for HasLab Victory Saber set. By the time HasLab Victory Saber crowdfund campaign was active, Zavvi was the only option for European fans to get this set. It’s good to remark that not all orders have been cancelled and some orders have already been delivered, but*a few hours ago cancellations have affected pre-orders in several countries like Spain, France, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Norway, and Netherlands stating that the stock was not fulfilled by Hasbro. We are sorry for all those fans who &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zavvi Canceling European Orders For HasLab Victory Saber Set appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.