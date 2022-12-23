Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,396

Zavvi Canceling European Orders For HasLab Victory Saber Set



In a very unfortunately turn of events, European online retailer Zavvi has started to cancel European orders for HasLab Victory Saber set. By the time HasLab Victory Saber crowdfund campaign was active, Zavvi was the only option for European fans to get this set. It’s good to remark that not all orders have been cancelled and some orders have already been delivered, but*a few hours ago cancellations have affected pre-orders in several countries like Spain, France, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Norway, and Netherlands stating that the stock was not fulfilled by Hasbro. We are sorry for all those fans who



The post







More... In a very unfortunately turn of events, European online retailer Zavvi has started to cancel European orders for HasLab Victory Saber set. By the time HasLab Victory Saber crowdfund campaign was active, Zavvi was the only option for European fans to get this set. It’s good to remark that not all orders have been cancelled and some orders have already been delivered, but*a few hours ago cancellations have affected pre-orders in several countries like Spain, France, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Norway, and Netherlands stating that the stock was not fulfilled by Hasbro. We are sorry for all those fans who » Continue Reading. The post Zavvi Canceling European Orders For HasLab Victory Saber Set appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________