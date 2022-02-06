Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,829
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 1


And we are starting the second month of 2022 with quite an interesting variety of new toys sightings around the world including more Legacy figures. The new Studio Series Core toys have arrived in Chile, the latest Studio Series Bumblebee movie Deluxes are out in Malaysia, fans in Poland have found the new Legacy Voyager class toys, and the new Premium Finish figures have been spotted in Singapore. Studio Series Wave 1 Core In Chile ?*Via Transformers Chile Facebook Group we can report that Studio Series Core Bumblebee Movie Shockwave and Ravage were found at*Ripley Mallplaza el Tr?bol. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? February Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2014 HASBRO, TRANSFORMERS, COMBINER WARS, STARSCREAM, ACTION FIGURE, NEW, SEALED
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom CYCLONUS Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 SWEEP Voyager Class The Movie Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers JACKPOT & SIGHTS WFC Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2 NEW
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom RHINOX Voyager War for Cybertron Beast Wars NEW
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom INFERNO Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers MechFansToys MFT Cyclonus Scourge Legends Scale MF-19 MF-20 G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.