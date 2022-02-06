And we are starting the second month of 2022 with quite an interesting variety of new toys sightings around the world including more Legacy figures. The new Studio Series Core toys have arrived in Chile, the latest Studio Series Bumblebee movie Deluxes are out in Malaysia, fans in Poland have found the new Legacy Voyager class toys, and the new Premium Finish figures have been spotted in Singapore. Studio Series Wave 1 Core In Chile ?
*Via Transformers Chile Facebook Group
we can report that Studio Series Core Bumblebee Movie Shockwave and Ravage were found at*Ripley Mallplaza el Tr?bol. » Continue Reading.
.
