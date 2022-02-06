Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can confirm that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core And Generations Selects Black Zarak & Lift Ticket are out in Canada. Studio Series Core Shockwave and Ravage were found at a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*HunterX. Generations Selects Black Zarak and Lift Ticket are available for pick up at Gamestop stores as reported by Cybertron.ca members*Alexander Quinn*and*ssjgoku22. Happy hunting!
