Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core And Generations Selects Black Zarak & Lift Tic
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,829
Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core And Generations Selects Black Zarak & Lift Tic


Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can confirm that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core And Generations Selects Black Zarak &#038; Lift Ticket are out in Canada. Studio Series Core Shockwave and Ravage were found at a Walmart in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*HunterX. Generations Selects Black Zarak and Lift Ticket are available for pick up at Gamestop stores as reported by Cybertron.ca members*Alexander Quinn*and*ssjgoku22. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Core And Generations Selects Black Zarak & Lift Ticket Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2014 HASBRO, TRANSFORMERS, COMBINER WARS, STARSCREAM, ACTION FIGURE, NEW, SEALED
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom CYCLONUS Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 86 SWEEP Voyager Class The Movie Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers JACKPOT & SIGHTS WFC Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Chapter 2 NEW
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom RHINOX Voyager War for Cybertron Beast Wars NEW
Transformers
Transformers WFC Kingdom INFERNO Voyager War for Cybertron Generation 1 G1 NEW
Transformers
Transformers MechFansToys MFT Cyclonus Scourge Legends Scale MF-19 MF-20 G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.