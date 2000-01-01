Ryan F Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Rayne Posts: 2

Lawn League BotBots Wanted Hi everybody, Im Ryan from the UK.



Im a big Botbots nut, and I hear that the Lawn League BotBots 8-packs have been sighted in Canadian branches of Toys R Us.



I am in desperate need of these toys and Canada is one of the few places on Earth where theyve been sighted. If someone can grab me some of these 8-packs I would be willing to pay triple the retail price plus cover all postage costs to the UK.



If you can help, please reply or DM!



Many thanks in advance, love to all!