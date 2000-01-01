Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Lawn League BotBots Wanted
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Ryan F
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Rayne
Posts: 2
Lawn League BotBots Wanted
Hi everybody, Im Ryan from the UK.

Im a big Botbots nut, and I hear that the Lawn League BotBots 8-packs have been sighted in Canadian branches of Toys R Us.

I am in desperate need of these toys and Canada is one of the few places on Earth where theyve been sighted. If someone can grab me some of these 8-packs I would be willing to pay triple the retail price plus cover all postage costs to the UK.

If you can help, please reply or DM!

Many thanks in advance, love to all!
Ryan F is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:04 PM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Generation 1
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 74
Re: Lawn League BotBots Wanted
I have never heard of the Lawn League 8-packs being at Canadian retail.

The Bakery Bytes 5-packs were a few months ago and are still available at toysrus.ca
Lioconvoy81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:05 PM   #3
Ryan F
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2019
Location: Rayne
Posts: 2
Re: Lawn League BotBots Wanted
Quote:
Originally Posted by Lioconvoy81 View Post
I have never heard of the Lawn League 8-packs being at Canadian retail.

The Bakery Bytes 5-packs were a few months ago and are still available at toysrus.ca
Ah, okay - perhaps I got the wrong end of the stick then. Thanks for clarifying.
Ryan F is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hoist NISB Vintage 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 NISB Grapple Vintage 1985
Transformers
transformers lot over 50 newer figures
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Starscream Walmart Exclusive Hasbro Universe MISB
Transformers
transformer lot g1,masterpeice over 148 figures,6 combiners complete all mint
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC R-08 Azalea Asterisk TFCon Chicago 2014
Transformers
G1 Season 2 Transformers - Autobot Jetfire 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.