HasLab Unicron New Step By Step Conversion Video
Haslab Unicron Crowdfunding webpage
*has uploaded a new*Step By Step Conversion Video*of the massive Chaos-Bringer figure. This time, Takara Tomy’s Senior Product Designer Takashi Kunihiro presents for us a detailed video showing off all the necessary steps to transform Unicron from planet to robot mode. While we have had another transformation video
before, this new 5:20 minute video shows every step slowly, so we can manage to see how the pieces are folded and how each part need to be accommodated from different angles. We are sure you will be quite interested in how this transformation sequence is. Check » Continue Reading.
