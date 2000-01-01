Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Fan Expo Transformers?
Today, 05:02 PM
Grimlocked
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 22
Fan Expo Transformers?
Hey everyone,
I'm considering going to Fan Expo for figure hunting but was wondering what the hasbro stall usually has? Is it worth going for figures or should I just skip it? Thanks!
Grimlocked
Today, 05:15 PM
Vorahk
Energon
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Saskatoon
Posts: 849
Re: Fan Expo Transformers?
Hasbro isn’t going to have a booth at fan expo this year. Ebgames is having all of hasbros exclusives there.
Vorahk
