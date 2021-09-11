Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron Out In Hong Kong
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,124
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron Out In Hong Kong


Via the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group*we can report that the new*Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron is out at retail in Hong Kong. This new redeco of Kingdom Leader Galvatron done up in his original G1 toy colors was spotted at Toys”R”Us in*Tsim Tsa Tsui, Hong Kong for $519.90 HKD ($66.84 approximately). Another unexpected sighting considering this figure is still scheduled for release in November this year for the US market. Pre-orders for this figure are already live via our sponsors links below, so secure your copy before its gone! Click on the discussion link below and share &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron Out In Hong Kong appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
10 New sealed Mix TRANSFORMERS ARMADA TRADING CARD
Transformers
Transformer G1 Dirge Commemorative Series VII
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - Quickslinger Slingshot Aerialbots Deluxe Figure NEW
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Micromaster Stormcloud & Visper Two-Pack
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron: Earthrise Micromaster Fuzer & Blast Master 2pk Loose
Transformers
Transformers Power of Primes Dinobot Slash Raptor Dinosaur Action Figure L@@K
Transformers
VINTAGE 1984 Optimus Prime - G1 - TRANSFORMERS - NOT COMPLETE - FOR PARTS/REPAIR
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.