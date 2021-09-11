|
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron Out In Hong Kong
Via the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group
*we can report that the new*Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron is out at retail in Hong Kong. This new redeco of Kingdom Leader Galvatron done up in his original G1 toy colors was spotted at Toys”R”Us in*Tsim Tsa Tsui, Hong Kong for $519.90 HKD ($66.84 approximately). Another unexpected sighting considering this figure is still scheduled for release in November this year for the US market. Pre-orders for this figure are already live via our sponsors links below, so secure your copy before its gone! Click on the discussion link below and share » Continue Reading.
