New Direct Line Advert Featuring Bumblebee

UK based insurance company* Direct Line *have uploaded a new advert featuring our favorite yellow Autobot Bumblebee. Bumblebee (from his last live-action movie) is ready to save the day as usual, but sometimes things don’t go as expected. Great CGI and fun on this commercial, we are sure your optics will enjoy it. Watch the video below and some key screencaps after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post New Direct Line Advert Featuring Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM