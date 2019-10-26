http://www.agesthreeandup.com
http://www.agesthreeandup.ca
** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #235
------------------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 26, 2019
** FANSPROJECT - KAUSALITY KA-09 KAR KRASH NEW CARD REISSUE (A3U EXCLUSIVE)
**Ages Three and Up is proud to have picked up the torch of the Kausality Version of this exceptional Fansproject Classic Set and has made it their very own passion project to make sure the set sees completion for its fans. Overseeing all paint work, package and art direction for the entire set, they have poured their own hearts into making this happen.
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fansp...a3u-exclusive/
------------------------------------------------------------
RESERVE FANSPROJECT G2 INTIMIDATOR HERE! (https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...to-1-ectotron/
)
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS - GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 ECTOTRON
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...to-1-ectotron/
DIACLONE REBOOT - DA-50 WARUDAROS GIGANTER
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/diacl...aros-giganter/
FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL 11: DEVASTATOR
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...11-devastator/
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON - EARTHRISE - LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME TRAILER
PRE-ORDER NOW!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...prime-trailer/
SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SIEGE - MICROMASTERS WAVE 5 - SET OF 2
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ve-5-set-of-2/
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - HOT SHOT EXCLUSIVE
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...hot-exclusive/
FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL 06: MEGATRON IDW AUTOBOT VERSION MODEL KIT
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...ion-model-kit/
FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL 01: SHATTERED GLASS OPTIMUS PRIME (ATTACK MODE)
IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...e-attack-mode/
SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/
DNA DESIGN - DK-12 MPM-6 IRONHIDE UPGRADE KIT
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/dna-d...de-upgrade-kit
DNA DESIGN - DK-11 SS-32 OPTIMUS & SS-35 JETFIRE UPGRADE KIT
ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/dna-d...re-upgrade-kit
SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/