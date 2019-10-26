Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
agesthreeandup
Ages Three And Up - Product Updates - October 26, 2019
http://www.agesthreeandup.com
http://www.agesthreeandup.ca


** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #235

------------------------------------------------------------

OCTOBER 26, 2019



** FANSPROJECT - KAUSALITY KA-09 KAR KRASH NEW CARD REISSUE (A3U EXCLUSIVE)

**Ages Three and Up is proud to have picked up the torch of the Kausality Version of this exceptional Fansproject Classic Set and has made it their very own passion project to make sure the set sees completion for its fans. Overseeing all paint work, package and art direction for the entire set, they have poured their own hearts into making this happen.

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/fansp...a3u-exclusive/



------------------------------------------------------------

RESERVE FANSPROJECT G2 INTIMIDATOR HERE! (https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...to-1-ectotron/)




TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS - GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 ECTOTRON

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...to-1-ectotron/





DIACLONE REBOOT - DA-50 WARUDAROS GIGANTER

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/diacl...aros-giganter/





FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL 11: DEVASTATOR

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...11-devastator/






TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON - EARTHRISE - LEADER OPTIMUS PRIME TRAILER

PRE-ORDER NOW!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...prime-trailer/




SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#




TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SIEGE - MICROMASTERS WAVE 5 - SET OF 2

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ve-5-set-of-2/





TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - HOT SHOT EXCLUSIVE

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...hot-exclusive/






FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL 06: MEGATRON IDW AUTOBOT VERSION MODEL KIT

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...ion-model-kit/





FLAME TOYS - FURAI MODEL 01: SHATTERED GLASS OPTIMUS PRIME (ATTACK MODE)

IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/flame...e-attack-mode/





SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/



DNA DESIGN - DK-12 MPM-6 IRONHIDE UPGRADE KIT

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/dna-d...de-upgrade-kit






DNA DESIGN - DK-11 SS-32 OPTIMUS & SS-35 JETFIRE UPGRADE KIT

ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/dna-d...re-upgrade-kit






SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!*
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/
Ages Three and Up
Ages Three and Up
Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed
sales@agesthreeandup.com
www.agesthreeandup.com
