Transformers Generation Selects Galactic Man Shockwave In-Hand Images
Courtesy of our very own TFW2005 team at San Diego Comic-Con, we have our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Generation Selects Galactic Man Shockwave*for your viewing pleasure. This figure was available at the Entertainment Earth booth in the event, and our team was lucky to grab one. This figure is a great homage to the old Radioshack exclusive Galactic Man (also know as Shackwave among fans) gray release of G1 Shockwaves mold. He even has a “Galactic Man” logo on his chest! Check out more than 70 HQ images of “Shackwave”after the jump, including the exclusive pins that were offered » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.