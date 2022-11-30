Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Color Sample Official Images


Attention HasLab Deathsaurus backers! The official Hasbro Pulse Facebook have just treated us with a great set of images of the recently revealed Deathsaurus color sample. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new images showing off Deathsaurus not only in his robot mode but in his dragon mode, his two Chest Animals, and holding Tiger Chest in his bow mode. See all the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! Deathsaurus crowdfund* is already funded and we are on our way to unlock the first tier. LET’S SAY GO!

