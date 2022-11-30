Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Rise of the Beasts Toyline Listings Discovered
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,276
New Rise of the Beasts Toyline Listings Discovered


TFW’s Jtprime17 has dropped us some Rise of the Beasts toyline listings tonight, with some being new and others we had previously heard about before. Check them out below and stay tuned for more ROTB news as it comes in! Tra MV7 Spark Chargers ?Phantom? EAN: 5010993982783 Tra MV7 Spark Chargers Ironhide EAN: 5010993982813 Tra MV7 Spark Chargers Bumblebee EAN: 5010993982936 Tra MV7 Spark Racers Bumblebee EAN: 5010993982776 Tra MV7 Spark Racers Optimus Prime EAN: 5010993982837 Tra MV7 Spark Racers Barricade EAN: 5010993982851 Tra MV7 New Transformation Optimus Primal EAN: 5010993952069 Tra MV7 New Transformation Crescent EAN: 5010993952076 Tra MV7 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Rise of the Beasts Toyline Listings Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.