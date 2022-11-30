Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,276

New Rise of the Beasts Toyline Listings Discovered



TFW’s Jtprime17 has dropped us some Rise of the Beasts toyline listings tonight, with some being new and others we had previously heard about before. Check them out below and stay tuned for more ROTB news as it comes in! Tra MV7 Spark Chargers ?Phantom? EAN: 5010993982783 Tra MV7 Spark Chargers Ironhide EAN: 5010993982813 Tra MV7 Spark Chargers Bumblebee EAN: 5010993982936 Tra MV7 Spark Racers Bumblebee EAN: 5010993982776 Tra MV7 Spark Racers Optimus Prime EAN: 5010993982837 Tra MV7 Spark Racers Barricade EAN: 5010993982851 Tra MV7 New Transformation Optimus Primal EAN: 5010993952069 Tra MV7 New Transformation Crescent EAN: 5010993952076 Tra MV7



