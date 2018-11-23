|
Hasbro?s The Play-Doh Show Presents: The Bumblebee Movie Trailer
The official social media channels for Transformers and Play-Doh bring us a very special treat today: Watch the #BumblebeeMovie
trailer brought to life by the #PlayDohShow
! The adventure begins in theatres this Christmas.* Products shown: Super Color Pack
. Play the clip below and then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.2'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Watch the #BumblebeeMovie trailer brought to life by the #PlayDohShow! The adventure begins » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro’s The Play-Doh Show Presents: The Bumblebee Movie Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.