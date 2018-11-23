|
Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Air Attack Optimus Primal Reissue) In-
It seems that the Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Air Attack Optimus Primal reissue)*is starting to surface in Asian markets. Some in-package images have surfaced via*Robo Robo
,*???? NAUGHTY GUY
*and*Action Robo
*on Facebook. This new Encore release brings the original RID Supreme Air Attack Optimus Primal mold in cartoon-accurate colors, including new voice clips by the Japanese voice actor of the character. We have a big windowed box that comes with the toy in robot mode, different from the original Hasbro release which came packaged in beast mode. The front of the box features the Beast Wars Returns logo » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Air Attack Optimus Primal Reissue) In-Package Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.