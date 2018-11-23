Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,534

Toy Dojo Black Friday 2018 Sale!



More... TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us news of their Black Friday Sale happening later today. See the details below for when to set your alarm and get right into the action. Happy hunting! Black Friday is coming! We know you will be full of Turkey and Tatos and want to chill on the couch! Say NO to the brick and mortar crusades and join us online for special Black Friday deals at the Dojo! This FRIDAY November 23rd from 11:00am to midnight CST, we will be dropping some sweet black friday loot for you guys to scoop up! » Continue Reading. The post Toy Dojo Black Friday 2018 Sale! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.