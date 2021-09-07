|
Mech Fans Toys MS-29 Falcon (Legends Scaled G1 Springer) Color Prototype
Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo
*we have images of the color prototype of*Mech Fans Toys MS-29 Falcon (Legends Scaled G1 Springer). Falcon is a very nice little triple changer showing off a cartoon-accurate, detailed and poseable robot mode and quite solid alt modes for this size.*Another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market. This figure stands 12 cm tall in robot mode and it includes a gun and the robot blades can transform into a sword. An extra bonus for the first pre-orders has been announced: 2*pieces of artillery as seen in The G1 Transformers movie. We still have no concrete » Continue Reading.
