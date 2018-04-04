|
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Official Images
Via friend site and sponsor*TFSource
*we ahve official images of the next release of Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri line: Tarn, the infamous leader of the Decepticon Justice Division (DJD) from the IDW More Then Meets The Eye comics. Following on from their non-transforming action figure version of Drift, Flame Toys will bring us Tarn.*This non-transforming figure looks as impressive as Flame Toys Drift, and we could expect the same level of detail, articulation and gimmicks. We can see his iconic double cannons (that can combine into one single big gun), removable Decepticon mask, integrated lights, and » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.