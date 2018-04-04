Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Official Images


Via friend site and sponsor*TFSource*we ahve official images of the next release of Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri line: Tarn, the infamous leader of the Decepticon Justice Division (DJD) from the IDW More Then Meets The Eye comics. Following on from their non-transforming action figure version of Drift, Flame Toys will bring us Tarn.*This non-transforming figure looks as impressive as Flame Toys Drift, and we could expect the same level of detail, articulation and gimmicks. We can see his iconic double cannons (that can combine into one single big gun), removable Decepticon mask, integrated lights, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 09:56 AM
xueyue2
Re: Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Tarn Official Images
$300 USD for a statue...I would just buy the MMC Tarn.
