TFNation 2019 Guest Update
Over the last few days TFNation have been on a bit of a roll announcing guests who will be attending their 2019 show. We’ve got six comic-related guest announcements to share with you, including: James Roberts
, writer of such fan-favourite (and award-winning) comics as Last Stand of the Wreckers, More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light. Nick Roche
, co-writer of Last Stand of the Wreckers, and writer of the sequels Sins of the Wreckers and Requiem of the Wreckers, as well as the unpublished Transformers: Universe anthology series, “the best series IDW never published” (Sol Fury, 2018). » Continue Reading.
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/