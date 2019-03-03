Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFNation 2019 Guest Update


Over the last few days TFNation have been on a bit of a roll announcing guests who will be attending their 2019 show. We’ve got six comic-related guest announcements to share with you, including: James Roberts, writer of such fan-favourite (and award-winning) comics as Last Stand of the Wreckers, More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light. Nick Roche, co-writer of Last Stand of the Wreckers, and writer of the sequels Sins of the Wreckers and Requiem of the Wreckers, as well as the unpublished Transformers: Universe anthology series, “the best series IDW never published” (Sol Fury, 2018). &#187; Continue Reading.

