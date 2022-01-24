More toy listings have been discovered tonight in the form of some upcoming Super7 ReAction Beast Wars and exclusive products, those being… ? Galvatron Retro Exclusive ? Grimlock Blue G2 Exclusive ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Dino Bot ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Optimus Primal ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Megatron ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Black Arachnia ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Cheetor While there are no images of the actual figures available yet, you can view the listings after the jump and let us know if you’re interested!
