Today, 10:30 PM
Super_Megatron
New Super7 ReAction Beast Wars & Exclusive Figure Listings Discovered


More toy listings have been discovered tonight in the form of some upcoming Super7 ReAction Beast Wars and exclusive products, those being… ? Galvatron Retro Exclusive ? Grimlock Blue G2 Exclusive ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Dino Bot ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Optimus Primal ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Megatron ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Black Arachnia ? Wave 7 Beast Wars Cheetor While there are no images of the actual figures available yet, you can view the listings after the jump and let us know if you’re interested!

The post New Super7 ReAction Beast Wars & Exclusive Figure Listings Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Super_Megatron is offline
