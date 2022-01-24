Thanks to TFW board member BeastBot056 we have news of yet another upcoming Target Buzzworthy Bumblebee product, and this time it’s a listing for a Legacy Voyager Dinobot figure. Details are unfortunately light at the moment and what exactly it might be is anyone’s guess. We hope to have some more details soon but for now you can speculate away after the jump!
