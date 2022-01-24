Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,760

Target Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Voyager Dinobot Listing Discovered



Thanks to TFW board member BeastBot056 we have news of yet another upcoming Target Buzzworthy Bumblebee product, and this time it’s a listing for a Legacy Voyager Dinobot figure. Details are unfortunately light at the moment and what exactly it might be is anyone’s guess. We hope to have some more details soon but for now you can speculate away after the jump!



The post







More... Thanks to TFW board member BeastBot056 we have news of yet another upcoming Target Buzzworthy Bumblebee product, and this time it’s a listing for a Legacy Voyager Dinobot figure. Details are unfortunately light at the moment and what exactly it might be is anyone’s guess. We hope to have some more details soon but for now you can speculate away after the jump!The post Target Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Voyager Dinobot Listing Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________