Old Today, 04:17 PM   #1
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,450
Thoughts on shipped items
Just wanted to get the community thoughts when items are sold and shipped.

In my opinion once the seller drops it off at the post office/carrier they done their part and any issue is between the buyer and carrier and if they purchased insurance (package damaged, or not delivered)

As the seller you may need to work with the post office to initiate the claim which makes sense, but at the end if the post office doesn't pay out the claim the buyer is out of luck.

What are your guys thoughts on this?

Also if the buyer paid paypal G&S could they file a refund stating they never got the item?
