New Transformers Studio Series Walmart Listings ? Deluxe Roadbuster, Shatter (Jet mod
Courtesy of 2005 Boards Jtprime17*we can share some Walmart listings of potencial new Studio Series releases, including Deluxe Roadbuster, Shatter (Jet mode), Jeep Bumblebee and Leader Class Overload. TRA GEN STUDIO SERIES DELUXE ROADBUSTER MSRP:*N/A SKU:*479513504 UPC:*630509900619 Hasbro Product number:*E7200 TRA GEN STUDIO SERIES DELUXE SHATTER JET MSRP:*N/A SKU:*114569303 UPC:*63050990054 Hasbro Product number:*E7201 TRA GEN STUDIO SERIES DELUXE JEEP BB MSRP:*N/A SKU:*209768025 UPC:*630509905355 Hasbro Product number:*E8288 TRA GEN STUDIO SERIES LEADER OVERLOAD MSRP:*N/A SKU:*957852885 UPC:*630509905348 Hasbro Product number:*E7217 We hope to get official confirmation of these items soon, but don’t forget that we have several upcoming conventions where Hasbro may » Continue Reading.
