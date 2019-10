GotBot Classic Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,398

oyhax Labels For Legends God Ginrai Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kg2E...ature=youtu.be It always seem that God Ginrai is a continuous work in progress with both parts that are official and third party. However, the piece-de-resistance might just be the addition of the Toyhax labels set to this big boy! Admittedly, I don' show the alt modes as I really didn't use those particular labels. However, the robots do look quite different, especially that massive combined mode!