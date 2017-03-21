Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Hearts Of Steel Soundwave And Scourge Concept Sketches


Artist Guido Guidi on his Twitter*has just shared some unused Concept Sketches from Dreamwave’s Heart Of Steel comics. Thanks to fellow 2005 boards member The Kup for sharing them on our boards too. We get some cool designs for Soundwave and Scourge, with alt modes based on*the late 19th century technology, the era when the story takes place on these comics. You can check the pictures after the jump, and be sure to share your opinions on the 2005 boards.

The post Transformers: Hearts Of Steel Soundwave And Scourge Concept Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



