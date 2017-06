Today, 09:14 AM #1 GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 585 The Last Knight Sqweeks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzj_sptAQgA The biggest oddity of the Transformers the Last Knight toyline HAS to be Autobot Sqweeks! He is very very strange but also one of the most unique alt modes and conversion schemes we have seen in a long time. He sure won't be for everybody, but if you want something different, then this might just be for you. Today, 09:39 AM #2 optimusb39 Cybertron Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,134 Re: The Last Knight Sqweeks Barring the fact that hes $30 bucks.. id like to see him customixed into rollar or even scooter from gobots. Today, 09:52 AM #3 GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 585 Re: The Last Knight Sqweeks Quote: optimusb39 Originally Posted by Barring the fact that hes $30 bucks.. id like to see him customixed into rollar or even scooter from gobots. I didn't mention either of those ideas in the review because I figured I was the only one who had considered that option, but I totally agree with you that both ideas could be very interesting. But, God, do any of us really need more Scooter in our lives lol?

