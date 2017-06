freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 313

Who wants me to bring Pretenders?



Just starting to work on my Sell/Trade stuff for TFcon 2017. Just recently decided that I was going.



That being said I have a lot of 10 original pretenders in various forms of completeness that I may be looking to Sell / Trade for the right items.



Just seeing to gauge interest in them, as I have to get them out of storage.



Leave your comments below.



Added a link to a picture...



