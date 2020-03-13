Recently announced distribution changes
do not diminish appreciation of comic art on these pages so we are pleased to share with you another
retailer incentive cover from artist Freddie Williams II, this one for the the third
issue of Transformers vs. The Terminator as revealed by The Terminator Fans
. Creator credits
: David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz (Author) Alex Milne (Artist) Gavin Fullerton (Cover Artist) Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist) Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist)    
.
