Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Web Comic/Manga #4 & #5
Takara Tomy LG-EX Big Powered Web Comic/Manga #4 & #5. This web comics are 12 pages each one, longer than other previous issues. The story is a total battle royale of characters from different universes. From G1, to G2, E-Hobby exclusives, Beast Wars, Prime Wars Trilogy and even some of the new Siege toys. While the story is in Japanese, we are sure you will enjoy identifying the pletora of Transformers shown over the pages. Some of them: LG-EX Powered Masters Dai Atlas, Sonic Bomber and Road Fire.
