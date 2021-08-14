|
Transformers Voice Actor Gregg Berger to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is very happy to announce*Gregg Berger*the voices of*Grimlock, Skyfire, Long Haul,*and*Outback in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon will be a guest at TFcon Baltimore 2021
to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Transformers The Movie. He is also known for his role as Odie in*Garfield. He will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Gregg Berger is presented by*Ages Three and Up
. Tickets on sale now at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
